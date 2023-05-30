Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 5.7%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 172,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 580,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

