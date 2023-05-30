Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Avalon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avalon stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avalon in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

