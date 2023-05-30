Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up about 2.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,511. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

