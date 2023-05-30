Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Up 14.8% in May

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CDMO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 482,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,938. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $943.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

