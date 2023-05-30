Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 689,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

