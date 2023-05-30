Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 200 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 543,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

