B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

