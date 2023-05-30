Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.01% of Baker Hughes worth $1,492,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 350,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

