Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at $887,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $8,264,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $6,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 247,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 217,778 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banc of California Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

BANC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

