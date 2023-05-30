Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Bank of America has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 279,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,356,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,797,000 after buying an additional 546,149 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.