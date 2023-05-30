Bank of America Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by Bank of America from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at C$123.49 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.22.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

