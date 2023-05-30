Bank of America Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $8.50

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.53.

GAP Stock Up 12.4 %

NYSE GPS opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.91. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co boosted its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GAP by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

