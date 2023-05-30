Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOH opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

