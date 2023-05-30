Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 1,643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 536.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKRIF traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.94. 3,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.05.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

