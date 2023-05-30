Barclays Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $42.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,256,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,843,000 after buying an additional 174,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

