Barclays Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $42.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.56.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,256,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,843,000 after buying an additional 174,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
