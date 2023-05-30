Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.50. 3,265,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $413.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

