Barings LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 4.10% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBD. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,802,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EMBD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,629. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.