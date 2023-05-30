Barings LLC Makes New $9.28 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 1,449,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,560. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.