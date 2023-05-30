Barings LLC Raises Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 3.7 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Shares of EBR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 609,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,162. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.