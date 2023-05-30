Barings LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.89. The stock has a market cap of $403.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

