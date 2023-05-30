Barings LLC Sells 103,919 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.1% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $624,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $421.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.66 and its 200-day moving average is $403.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

