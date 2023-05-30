Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. 944,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,171. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

