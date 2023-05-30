Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $324.95 million and approximately $255,745.24 worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,138,514 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

