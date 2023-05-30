Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,098,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 6,172,910 shares.The stock last traded at $40.84 and had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

