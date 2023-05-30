BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $2.6485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

