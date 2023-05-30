Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Up 1.6%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.17 ($39.97) and last traded at €37.07 ($39.86). 189,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.50 ($39.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC8. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.31 and a 200-day moving average of €38.68.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

