Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,867 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

MDT traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

