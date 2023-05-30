Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 4,592,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.