Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $14.78 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,263,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,453,000 after buying an additional 397,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 134,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. 2,747,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

