Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,104 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. 8,970,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,297,736. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

