Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,623 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after buying an additional 241,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 685,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,429. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

