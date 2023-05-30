Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

