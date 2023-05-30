Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,147 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

USB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,789,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.