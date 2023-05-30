Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,460 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,460 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $23,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

