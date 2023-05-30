Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,551 shares.The stock last traded at $48.60 and had previously closed at $46.99.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
