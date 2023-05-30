Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,551 shares.The stock last traded at $48.60 and had previously closed at $46.99.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

