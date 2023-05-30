Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

