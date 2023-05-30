Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Raised to GBX 2,727

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,522 ($31.17) to GBX 2,727 ($33.70) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.81) to GBX 2,330 ($28.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($32.38) to GBX 2,670 ($33.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.