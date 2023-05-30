Belrium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,299.77 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $1,299.77 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00009381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

