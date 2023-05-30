Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.13 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and $265,596.49 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

