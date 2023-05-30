Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRY. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.50. 548,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,141. Berry has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berry will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,410.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,305,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 538,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 113.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,009,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 535,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

