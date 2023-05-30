Betterment LLC Acquires 5,083 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,010,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 131,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:EYLD opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

