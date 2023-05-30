Betterment LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Betterment LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.