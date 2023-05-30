Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

