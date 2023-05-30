Betterment LLC Buys Shares of 1,654 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

