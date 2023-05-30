Betterment LLC Buys Shares of 5,013 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,271,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,644 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

