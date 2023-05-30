Betterment LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS BOCT opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

