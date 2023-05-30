Betterment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

