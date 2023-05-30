Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

