Betterment LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.24% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 249,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 139,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 130,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 111,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 565,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 107,464 shares during the period.

Get IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QAI opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $599.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.