Betterment LLC Has $643,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,774,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,939,000 after buying an additional 1,314,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

